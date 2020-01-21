Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ConvaTec Group (CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON: CTEC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – ConvaTec Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 171 ($2.25).

1/10/2020 – ConvaTec Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 185 ($2.43).

1/7/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/7/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/9/2019 – ConvaTec Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 197 ($2.59) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 210 ($2.76).

12/5/2019 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/29/2019 – ConvaTec Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 204.80 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

