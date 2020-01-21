Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (ASBFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS: ASBFY):

1/20/2020 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. "

1/3/2020 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/31/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/19/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.398 per share. This is a positive change from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

