Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IHS Markit (INFO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO):

1/16/2020 – IHS Markit was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – IHS Markit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – IHS Markit is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – IHS Markit is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $80.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Man Group plc increased its position in IHS Markit by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IHS Markit by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

