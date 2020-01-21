Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $46,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 922,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

