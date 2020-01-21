WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. WEX reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.21.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,990,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,225,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 259,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. WEX has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $226.18.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

