WINk (WIN) Market Cap Tops $19.26 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. WINk has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

