WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,994 shares. WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.