WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 102,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,754. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22.

In related news, insider Allison Mark bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,500.00.

