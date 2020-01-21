WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.