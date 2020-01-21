WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

BATS WFHY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,163 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.