WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

MTGP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338. WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38.

