WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSEARCA DTD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33. WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.