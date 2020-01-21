WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of DTN traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,830. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund has a twelve month low of $79.64 and a twelve month high of $94.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.02.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

