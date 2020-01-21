WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSEARCA:DHS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

