WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA DLN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 87,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,915. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

