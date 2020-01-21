WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA DON traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. 265,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,849. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.