WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

DES traded down GBX 0.29 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 28.48 ($0.37). The stock had a trading volume of 5,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,579. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 25.48 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.13 ($0.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.41.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

