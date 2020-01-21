WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLBY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

