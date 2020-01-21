WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of AGGY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.63. 163,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.