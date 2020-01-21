Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

In other news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $32,808,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 349,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 422.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,911 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 51.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 453,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 154,746 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. 176,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,969. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.96. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

