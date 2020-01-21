Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of WYNN traded down $7.66 on Tuesday, reaching $143.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,432. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $3,320,000. Private Asset Management raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management now owns 34,895 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Company lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Company now owns 7,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcus Capital acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

