Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,973 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after acquiring an additional 511,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,175,000 after acquiring an additional 712,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,795,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,559 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,558,000 after acquiring an additional 273,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.09.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

