Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is ($0.45). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 419,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 191,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

