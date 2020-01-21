YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $1.27 million and $106,415.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.03610452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00205264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

