Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YRD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 target price on shares of Yirendai in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.90 to $6.10 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Yirendai alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Yirendai by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yirendai stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. 212,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,231. The company has a market capitalization of $563.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.53. Yirendai has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). Yirendai had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.