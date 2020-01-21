Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) versus Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Critical Analysis

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Main Street Capital and Yum China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $233.35 million 12.05 $168.21 million $2.60 17.05 Yum China $8.42 billion 2.05 $708.00 million $1.53 30.07

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Main Street Capital. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 50.85% 10.59% 6.14% Yum China 8.05% 21.63% 10.66%

Risk and Volatility

Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Main Street Capital and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50 Yum China 0 0 6 0 3.00

Main Street Capital presently has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.48%. Yum China has a consensus target price of $51.97, indicating a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Yum China’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yum China is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Main Street Capital pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Yum China pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Main Street Capital has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Yum China has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Yum China beats Main Street Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, manufacturing, media, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 5,900 KFC restaurants; 2,200 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 14 East Dawning restaurants; 4 Taco Bell restaurants; and 13 COFFii & JOY units. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

