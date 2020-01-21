Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,704.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,936. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $35,221,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 49.4% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,074,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 355,331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 71.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,629 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 342.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 518,159 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.83.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.