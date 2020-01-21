Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will post $170.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.82 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $751.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.90 million to $758.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $828.68 million, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $832.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLX opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.