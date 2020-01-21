Zacks: Analysts Anticipate INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Monday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a current ratio of 16.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

