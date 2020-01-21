Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 223.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.11. 5,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

