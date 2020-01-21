Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.92. United Technologies reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $154.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $110.65 and a 1 year high of $155.53.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

