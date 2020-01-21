Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce ($1.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the lowest is ($2.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($5.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($4.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 403,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,777,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 556,825 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,256,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after buying an additional 104,222 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

