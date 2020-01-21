Zacks: Analysts Expect Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Embraer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,622,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Embraer by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,341,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 265,031 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Embraer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,754,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 616.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Embraer by 2,350.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

ERJ traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 915,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.05. Embraer has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

