Zacks: Analysts Expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post sales of $393.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.40 million and the highest is $399.40 million. ePlus reported sales of $345.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. ePlus has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $99.63.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $84,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,478 shares in the company, valued at $7,897,513.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,242 shares of company stock worth $630,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ePlus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ePlus by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 78.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ePlus by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 430.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

