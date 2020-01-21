Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter.

HBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HBT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 55,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,492. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 13,228 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Insiders acquired 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $298,164 over the last ninety days.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

