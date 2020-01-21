Zacks: Analysts Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Oracle reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,773,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

