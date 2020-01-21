Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post $603.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.00 million and the highest is $613.20 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $740.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.95.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 88.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,767,000 after buying an additional 490,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -136.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

