Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.87. 1,001,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,702. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

