Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.58). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 167.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRGB. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000.

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,792. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.24 million, a PE ratio of -41.37, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

