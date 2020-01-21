Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Regenxbio reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

RGNX stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. 485,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.84. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 2.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regenxbio (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.