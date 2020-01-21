Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report sales of $452.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.01 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $370.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $2,382,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 435,954 shares of company stock worth $10,682,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

