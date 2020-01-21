Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.02. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 77.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

