Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Evolution Petroleum reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

