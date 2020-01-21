Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will report $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the lowest is $2.29 billion. Hilton Hotels posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year sales of $9.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Hotels.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,233,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 1,101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,572,000 after buying an additional 2,153,226 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after buying an additional 544,547 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $113.96.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Hotels (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.