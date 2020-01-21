Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Insperity posted sales of $966.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $210,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $311,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at $72,950,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Insperity by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 1,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. Insperity has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

