Zacks: Brokerages Expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.42. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $114.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

