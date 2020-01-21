Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Announce $2.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,010. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 95.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 44.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 444,119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.61. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.28.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

