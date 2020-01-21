Zacks: Brokerages Expect resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for resTORbio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). resTORbio reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover resTORbio.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14).

TORC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Svb Leerink cut shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In other resTORbio news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 6,161,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $7,393,837.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TORC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 72.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 583,233 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 5.3% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 752,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of resTORbio by 25.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of resTORbio stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 39,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.57. resTORbio has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

