Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $1.00. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

SYNH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.83. 519,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

