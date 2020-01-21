Zacks: Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, CEO Remi Barbier bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 2.59. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

